It’s Official-‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World’ Airs In 2022

From Canada to Australia to Italy, RuPaul’s Drag Race has already accomplished world domination, and crowned queens from all across the globe as the “Next Drag Superstar” of their respective countries or even continents. Now, RuPaul’s Drag Race is taking the massively successful franchise Drag Race UK to new heights as RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World makes its inaugural debut. The press release describes the show as “nine international members of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ royal alumni will battle it out for the crown…with the UK as the host nation, for the first time in ‘Drag Race’ Herstory, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.” Joining RuPaul on the judges panel will be Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a dazzling roster of superstar guest judges.

While the identity of the nine queens competing in UK Versus The World remains a mystery as of now, fans are already buzzing online as to who they want to see go up against each other in what many are calling an “International All-Stars” of sorts. What makes the concept truly buzz-worthy is that queens from the Drag Race UK contestants could truly be going up against any queen from any previous season of the stateside Drag Race edition, Canada’s Drag Race, or possibly even Drag Race Down Under.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World’ will air on WOW Presents Press, day and date with its local airing in the UK. The official premiere date for the series is yet to be announced.