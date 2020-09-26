J.K. Rowling Openly Promotes Transphobic Retailer on Twitter

It should come as no surprise that yet again J.K. Rowling has doubled down even more in her bigotry. Earlier this month, it was revealed Rowling’s new book, Troubled Blood, released under her pen name, Robert Galbraith, had a character that is a male serial killer who dresses in women’s clothes.

However, in her latest tweets posted on September 22, Rowling promotes an online store called Wild Womyn Workshop with a picture of her in a t-shirt that says, “This witch doesn’t burn” in one tweet and the other tweet has the hashtag ‘supportwomenrunbusinesses.’

If you are (or know) a witch who wants one of these, don't buy from cynical chancers. I got my T-shirt from @Wild_Womyn #supportwomenrunbusinesses — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2020

The Wild Womyn Workshop has buttons with phrases like “Biology isn’t bigotry,” “F*ck your pronouns,” “Get the L out of LGBT,” and “Trans activism is misogyny.”

There are also coffee mugs that say, “Member of TERF (Trans exclusionary radical feminists)” and “Notorious Transphobe.”

As expected, there are those that are outraged by Rowling’s promotion of this online store that makes their transphobia evident and outraged at Rowling herself.

jk rowling isn’t even trying to hide her hatred of trans people anymore i- i’m in shock pic.twitter.com/oWq3AvOO0r — koby ⎊ black lives matter (@Kobyyy77) September 24, 2020

fuck terfs

fuck jk rowling

fuck letting the patriarchy tell you

what being "a woman" means my womanhood

is not tied

to my genitalia that is a lie

that m*n sell –

and TERFs are buying it pic.twitter.com/c1zLYbFKlv — not rupi 😿 (@notrupi) September 24, 2020

Also, as expected, there are those that have come to Rowling’s defense.

Another person to come forward to speak out against Rowling is YouTube creator, model, trans influencer, and actress Gigi Gorgeous, who said to TMZ:

“J.K. Rowling is an iconic author and movie producer… but in my eyes now she’s dead because she doesn’t honor my community and people that I call brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, actor Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, came out in defense of Rowling in an interview with UK magazine, Radio Times, and while the interview is not available on the publication’s website, other British publications have published Coltrane’s defense of Rowling:

“I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they? That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.’ I don’t want to get involved in all of that because of all the hate mail and all that s***, which I don’t need at my time of life.”

Not shocking in the least, ‘journalist’ Piers Morgan has also defended Rowling over her new book.

Sources: J.K. Rowling Official Twitter Page, Wild Womyn Workshop, TMZ, The Independent,