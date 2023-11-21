Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan on Their Most Explicit ‘Saltburn’ Scenes

After leaving the internet in shambles for an almost kiss at ‘Saltburn’s Los Angeles premiere, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan thereafter spilled all the tea on their most explicit scenes in the highly anticipated Emerald Fennell film.

SPOILER incoming…

In an recent interview with Variety, Elordi talked about that one scene where he masturbates in a bathtub while Keoghan watches him. Thereafter, Keoghan can be seen licking Elordi’s bodily fluids around the tub’s drain…

Yup, you read that right. And to that scene, Elordi reacted:

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine.’ I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

Meanwhile, Keoghan responded to what Elordi said, revealing:

“He doesn’t text me back or ring me back. It’s so weird. He’s pretending to like me. It’s weird, man.”

According to the outlet, Keoghan “drops his pants multiple times” in ‘Saltburn’ — one of the scenes even show him humping the ground of a graveyard…

“The gravesite was sort of like a collaboration with me and Emerald. On the day, I was like, ‘Can I try something?’ I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was. So I asked for a closed set. I wanted to see where it went. It could have gone completely wrong but I think it moved the story,” Keoghan shared.

Moreover, the official synopsis of the film reads:

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

‘Saltburn’ is showing in selected theaters on November 17, and is set to be released everywhere on November 23.

