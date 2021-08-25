Man Who Tried Framing Pete Buttigieg Gets Major Karma

Jacob Wohl is finally going to pay for his trolling and lying.

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed charging conservative political operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for attempting to suppress 2020 voter turnout, as CNN report. In an attempt to get Donald Trump reelected, Wohl and Burkman created a robocalling scheme which targeted Black Americans. The calls warned potential voters that their personal information would be used against them if they mailed in their vote.

Or as the FCC said, the two violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because the call left “messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.’”

Between August 26 and September 14, 2020, 1,141 calls were made. Every one of these calls identified Wohl and Burkman by name and used Burkman’s phone number for the caller ID, according to the FCC. In order to punish Wohl and Burkman, the FCC has proposed a $5 million fine. This is the largest fine ever brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Talking to the Washington Post, Burkman says the fine is “tyranny and madness.”

These weren’t the only scandals Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman created for themselves. In 2018, Wohl and Burkman tried to frame Robert Mueller of sexual assault. Then in 2019, the pair attempted to manufacture scandals involving Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

For Buttieig, the two had a Michigan college student named Hunter Kelly create a fake sexual assault allegation. Kelly was told to present the allegation through a Medium article (a website where virtually anyone can post). Kelly says he initially refused the idea but claims Burkman and Wohl then posted the article under his name anyway.

Later that year, the pair held a “press conference” where they claimed to have a “decorated, former U.S. Marine and bodybuilder who alleges he was involved in a long-term sexual relationship with presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.” They also had the former Marine reveal scars before claiming Warren caused them in their sexual encounters. But a quick look through his Instagram account found contradicting stories of how the scars originated. In the end, it turned out to be yet another scheme by Wohl and Burkman.

Up to this point, Jacob Wohl has refused to admit that he was involved with the robocalls. Despite that, he’s still in danger of being fined $5M for creating them. Perhaps, as Queerty pointed out, it’s time for Wohl to return to OnlyFans. After creating an account last year, and OnlyFans reversing their adult content ban, maybe it’s time he focuses on something beyond political schemes.

Source: CNN, The Washington Post, Queerty,