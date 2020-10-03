Jaden Smith Encourages People To Vote While Shirtless + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

View this post on Instagram

thinking of the glorious Delhi winters, the scrumptious Malted Hot Chocolate from @bigchillcafe, aimlessly wandering around with @samoinspired @gulabi_dreams and midnight niharis & duas at Hazrat Nizamuddin 💖