KLG Reacts To Ben Wierda's 'Celebrity Family Feud' Moment

District West Plans To Showcase Talent That Represents The Entire LGBT Community

Betsy DeVos' Nephew, Ben Wierda Shows Off His Goods on Primetime TV

Did Eric Trump Just Come Out As LGBT?

Jaden Smith Encourages People To Vote While Shirtless + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Credit: Jaden Smith Instagram

Super sexy Jaden Smith was one of the many men we adore who revved our engines on social media this week! 

baby im@gone

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X sported a Fedora while shirtless.

Register To Vote.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith encouraged people to vote.

Eddie Danger hung out with Katya.

Favorite type of pasta?

Matteo Lane

Matteo Lane wondered what your favorite type of pasta is.

Faraz Arif Ansari served fall fashion lewks.

Adrian Anchondo chilled with his dog.

✌🏼

Bruno Alcantara

Bruno Alcantara showed a lot of leg.

I don’t work jobs bxtch I am a job 🤑 #periodt

Antonio

Antonio aka “Fitness Papi” posed in the water.

Francois Sagat & Damian Dragon werk their amazing creations (more on The Erotiese Project here).

Buenos días Madrid ✌🏻🇪🇸

Eliad Cohen

Eliad Cohen relaxed in bed.

