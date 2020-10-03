Jaden Smith Encourages People To Vote While Shirtless + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Super sexy Jaden Smith was one of the many men we adore who revved our engines on social media this week!
Lil Nas X sported a Fedora while shirtless.
Jaden Smith encouraged people to vote.
Eddie Danger hung out with Katya.
Matteo Lane wondered what your favorite type of pasta is.
thinking of the glorious Delhi winters, the scrumptious Malted Hot Chocolate from @bigchillcafe, aimlessly wandering around with @samoinspired @gulabi_dreams and midnight niharis & duas at Hazrat Nizamuddin 💖 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #Fashion #FashionDiaries #InstaFashion #Beard #BeardPorn #Queer #BeardedHomo #BeardLove #BeardGang #Gay #LGBT #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA #GayCub #GayBeard #InstaGay #InstaHomo #Photography #OOTD #Filmmaker #Desi #Summer #Sunkissed #NonBinary #Fashiongram #AutumnVibes #GaySingle #Fall #Autumn #Delhi
Faraz Arif Ansari served fall fashion lewks.
A fairer tax plan, a higher minimum wage and lower costs for insurance means more puppy treats for your besties. That’s why we are voting for @joebiden #bidenharris2020 this November ❤️ #mochi #bostonterrier #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #pup #daddy #woof #mask #biden #kamala #vote #pupsofinstagram #cute #mansbestfriend #love #mask4mask #thebeardedselfie @thebeardedselfie
Adrian Anchondo chilled with his dog.
Bruno Alcantara showed a lot of leg.
Antonio aka “Fitness Papi” posed in the water.
Francois Sagat & Damian Dragon werk their amazing creations (more on The Erotiese Project here).
Eliad Cohen relaxed in bed.
