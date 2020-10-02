Lil Nas X Reveals He’s Been Dating Someone For ‘The Past Few Months’

Lil Nas X opened up about his love life and so much more in the latest edition of CR Men that officially drops on Friday, October 9. And the pics that were taken of him for his interview left little to the imagination (see HERE).

The Georgia native doesn’t reveal his identity but he does admit to having his eye focused on one particular guy at the moment. “I’m dating someone right now,” he shared. “We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time.”

“I feel like if I put any guy solo in a picture with me, we’re automatically dating,” he then joked. “One time, I was sitting in Subway with my brother, and then a few hours later there was [a headline], ‘Lil Nas X and his boyfriend eating Subway to celebrate 17 weeks at number one.'”

He came out as gay right before Pride Month ended in late June of last year. Lil Nas later spoke about dating someone else after his brave admission while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

Lil Nas’ meteoric rise to fame happened after his song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus became a massive hit. He was able to dethrone Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (“One Sweet Day”) and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (“Despacito”) as the longest running Billboard Hot 100 single as it stayed in the pole position for 19 weeks.

This led to him winning a ton of awards, being featured as the cover story on several prominent publications and making him one of the most talked about people of 2019 only months after he revealed that he was sleeping on his sister’s couch pre-fame.

“Sometimes I’m laughing about it, sometimes I’m crying about it,” when asked about his wild ride while adding, “I’m still discovering the magnitude of it all.”