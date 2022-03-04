Jaden’s Back On The Road Of Singing & Being Healthy

Jaden Smith started the week with a carousel of body-positive shirtless photos of himself on Instagram. Snapped before his opening act for Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour, the pictures show off Jaden’s six-pack abs, chiseled chest, and an overall impressively toned physique.

The 23-year old actor and rapper says he’s been working on gaining weight following an intervention his concerned family staged in 2019.

On a September 2019 episode of the Red Table Talk, the Smith family’s Facebook Watch series, the musician appeared alongside mom Jada Pinkett Smith, dad Will Smith, sibs Willow Smith and Trey Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones for a “mandatory meeting.” Will gathered the family to openly discuss Jaden’s eating habits and extreme weight loss.

Jada revealed, “Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein.

“So, he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will added: “He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous.”

Photos of Jaden at Coachella by Spencer Miller (@/spencermiller on IG). pic.twitter.com/JtAofjKZ4z — Jaden Smith Updates (@UpdateJaden) April 26, 2019

The talk prompted Jaden to reflect on his eating habits and lifestyle choices. On a Red Table Talk posted in December of 2021, Jaden revealed he has been working with doctors and started taking supplements and protein shakes along with consistent eating. He said he’s also been hitting the gym to bulk up and reach his body goals. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body.”

Two years after the change in his lifestyle, Jaden has gained about 10 lbs and started adding muscle.

“That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” Jaden said, looking at his more recent photos, in comparison with those taken in 2019.

He added: “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.’ “

Great job, Jaden!