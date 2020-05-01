Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Who He’s ‘In Love’ With After Tom Holland Calls Him His ‘Husband’

Jake Gyllenhall has fallen ‘in love’ during his time in self-quarantine but its not with his ‘husband’ Tom Holland.

The Brokeback Mountain actor made a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week where he talked about the one thing that has changed his life amid being in self-quarantine.

“Shh, I have sourdough rising,” he said during the beginning of his segment with Stephen. “Shh. It needs to rest. It’s resting.”

“Have you fallen into the sourdough cult?” Stephen then asked. “Because that is something that’s obsessing a lot of people right now.”

“As my hair has grown longer, and as I’ve sort of slowly inched into the hipster world, I’ve found myself falling in love with sourdough,” Jake responded. He also recalled how a friend of his who owns a bakery in San Francisco (where this tasty delight is king) helped him get started. “We were talking, and I hate this, but I was like, ‘Can you teach me how to do a sourdough starter?'” he said. “And off I went.”

“I have no idea what motivates people to watch television anymore, so it’s possible that this conversation right now is either getting Super Bowl ratings or people are scrambling for the remote right now to click over to anything else,” Stephen said after the two men spent quite some time just talking about sourdough. Jake, however, didn’t seem to mind. “There’s a very particular kind of audience who’s definitely into this.”

Jake has been very private about his personal life during his very long and successful career although he and Tom Holland have joked about them being in some kind of relationship for a long time.

They sparked romance rumors when Jake posted a photo of them hugging each other in October 2019. “Forget the Biebers… We’re getting married,” the Oscar-nominated actor captioned an Instagram photo of them cuddling up at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago. He also included a heart and engagement ring emoji at the end of the post.

Tom then added fuel to the flame when he said he was “missing” his husband Jake during a cute Instagram video of them being thousands of miles in the air.

Hmm… perhaps these two can get together after self-isolation is over and enjoy some sourdough bread and see what “rises” between them?