Jake Shears Wants To Reunite The Scissor Sisters For A New Record

From the moment the Scissor Sisters made it clear that 2012’s ‘Magic Hour’, would be their final release, fans have clamored for a reunion (a brief taste of what they could expect came with with the one time only 2017 single ‘Swerlk’). It now it looks like Scissor Sisters frontman and successful solo artist Jake Shears may be ready to bring the band back together again. “I really want to make another Scissors record – I don’t know when that’s gonna be,” Shears disclosed to NME, going on to say “I feel like I’m making the music [now] that I would be making if Scissor Sisters were still together.”

As for a specific timeline when we might see the ‘Take Your Mama Out’ gang back in the studio together, Shears is optimistic. “I think everybody would need to want to do it. I don’t wanna twist anybody’s arm – that would just be no fun.” One thing that won’t happen is an anniversary tour; Shears puts the brakes on that idea himself saying “I don’t think I would be into that. I would want to make new music.”

As fans eagerly anticipate Shears new record (his instantly infectious disco-tastic single ‘Do The Television’ is currently making the nightlife rounds now), and Shears is collaborating with Elton John on a musical about the life of Tammy Faye Bakker (of which Shears told NME that “musicals take forever”, but it’s “its really hitting an exciting point”.) Shears also is an investor (with several other notable names) in The Q, the glittering new nightlife space in New York City. When I asked him recently why he came on board as an investor in The Q, he simply told me “I’m thrilled to help usher in the kind of space that the city really needs. New York nightclubs can be a great place to cut your teeth, be creative and figure out who you are. And also, I’ll do anything if it’s gonna make people boogie.”

