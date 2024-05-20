James Lafferty, Star of ‘One Tree Hill,’ Heads to the Gym

That scene in an episode of One Tree Hill when Nathan and Lucus are hazed and left at a gas station in nothing but their underwear lives rent free in my head decades later.

While his former co-star is prone to more shirtless content, that doesn’t mean James Lafferty is lacking in the muscles and fitness department. This fact is evident by his new underwear campaign with American Eagle.

The actor and director, now age 38, enjoyed a photo shoot in tiny black shorts, compression boxer-briefs and grey sweatpants for the clothing brand’s latest promotional catalog.

James Lafferty is most known to pop culture enthusiasts for co-starring in One Tree Hill as Nathan Scott from 2003 to 2012. His resume also includes a series of horror projects – S. Darko, Oculus and The Haunting of Hill House – as well as recently appearing in Red Right Hand with Orlando Bloom.

When he’s not actively working on philanthropy and charity, James is also hard at work on his own Amazon Prime series, Everyone is Doing Great, of which he writes, produces, directs and co-stars. And maybe I’ll have to check out the comedy-drama because the first image on its Instagram is more shirtless Lafferty content in nothing but blue boxers!

He’s certainly one tree I’d like to climb and one eagle I’d like to ride. Keep up all the great work, James!

