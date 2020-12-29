German Actor Jannik Schümann Comes Out: ‘2021 Will Be a Good Year’

German actor Jannik Schümann lit up social media right after the Christmas holiday by not only coming out but introducing the world to his gorgeous partner.

The 28-year-old shared an absolutely beautiful black and white photo of his boyfriend Felix Kruck giving him a big kiss on the forehead while he gazed into the camera with the sweetest of smiles. He captioned the post with a simple black heart which left his fans in an emotional state in the comments section.

Jannik was clearly touched by the news as he thanked his followers for their kind words in a touching Instagram story following the big announcement. “I am overwhelmed by all the messages, comments and the love you give us,” the star said in German. “I have read every single message and cannot put my feelings into words. Thank you! 2021 will be a good year. I can feel it.”

Here’s a little more about Jannik for those who are unaware of who he is.

He was born in Hamburg, Germany and began his acting career at the tender age of 11. In the years since he’s appeared on a variety of television shows and movies including a recurring stint on the crime drama Die Diplomatin (The Diplomat). Jannik is also quite popular on social media with almost 300,000 Instagram followers. Oh, and he’s very cute as well.

So many people from different walks of being famous have come out as LGBTQ in 2020 just like Jannik.

Fellow actor Max Parker, known for his work on the long-running British series Emmerdale, came out as gay earlier this month during a chat with Attitude. Rumors about his sexuality began over the summer after it was reported that he and costar Kris Mochrie were an item which he later confirmed in the same interview.

Others who have followed suit include retired alpine skier Hig Roberts, former rugby star Dan Palmer and decorated Olympian Danell Leyva.