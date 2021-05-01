Jarec Wentworth’s Considering A Run For CA Governor?

Now Jarec Wentworth is considering running for California governor?

On April 28, adult film performer Jarec Wentworth posted “why not” when wondering whether he should run for governor.

“Should I run for governor of California? At this point, why not.”

When asked for his motivation for running, Wentworth, real name Teofil Brank, said it was California’s corrupt system.

“Too much corruption in our system. Time to clean up and bring life back to California. SF was my favorite little city. Now it’s a dump. What happen to this state while I was away [sic]?”

But is Wentworth being serious or just posting a thought onto Twitter? Most likely the latter. Though, this would be the election for him to have a possible chance at winning. Current Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered the wrath of California Republicans. After his pandemic-era business shutdowns and immigration policies, big businesses and Republican politicians have been pushing for a recall election.

But on top of that, there’s a precedent for a California recall election to be incredibly bloated. The 2003 recall election against Gov. Gray David led to 135 candidates. Career politicians, local citizens, and celebrities alike joined the fray to run for state Governor. In the end, Arnold Schwarzenegger won the election. Schwarzenegger’s high profile helped him to get noticed in the overly crowded election. So again, a reality star like Caitlyn Jenner or an adult film performer like Jarec Wentworth could arguably get a leg up in a similarly bloated election.

On top of that, Wentworth wouldn’t be the only adult film actor to run for the role. Mary Cary, who ran in 2003, announced her intention to run against Newsom. So far, nearly a dozen people have announced interest in running. Then, potential candidates have until about two months before the election to file the necessary papers. So, we can’t tell yet how many people will join this race. But, experts agree that this recall election has a similar feel and air to the infamous 2003 race.

“We still have a long way to go on the candidates,” said Republican strategist and former Schwarzenegger administration employee Rob Stutzman to NBCNews. “It’s way too early to handicap who the candidates will be and how all of this will transpire.”

But when it comes to Jarec Wentworth, his eligibility to run is in question. Actual intent behind the tweet aside, the “why not” lies in Wentworth’s past record. Jarec Wentworth is currently on probation after he was convicted for extorting telecommunications executive and registered Republican Donald Burns in 2015.

But will that history get in the way of a potential campaign? In the end, the extortion was recognized as non-violent. In addition, California allows convicted felons to hold public office. There are some exceptions to that rule when it comes to crimes that could affect holding office, such as perjury, embezzlement, or vote tampering. Does extortion fit alongside those barring convictions? We don’t know right now. Wentworth should be in the clear, but we won’t know for sure unless he seriously announces plans to run. We’ll see if he does in the near future.

