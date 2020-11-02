Model Hunter Harden Ties The Knot Days After Surprise Engagement

Well that didn’t take too long! Model Hunter Harden and his beautiful partner Cory Chitwood got married over the weekend only days after their emotional engagement went viral.

The word surprise seems to be a running theme with these two after Cory got down on one knee and shocked Hunter to his core in the middle of Salt Lake City’s International Airport last month.

This time around the surprise was for everyone around them as it happened at a local bar in SLC called Squatters. It was there that Hunter and Cory did the damn thing in front of their friends and onlookers with their barber being the one to ordain them.

Cory and Hunter looked absolutely adorable in their dressed up gear for their special evening. There were several romantic moments that happened during the night as this beautiful duo officially became Mr. and Mr.

The engagement (seen above) became headline news not only on gay publications like Instinct but local media station in SLC. Hunter arrived home from Chicago where Cory was waiting for him with something quite special.

“When he got on one knee, I didn’t see anyone else around us or hear anything else but my heart beat,” Hunter told Instinct Magazine EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m not sure I even heard anyting he said until the end when he asked me to marry him.”

Congrats to the happy couple!