Mark Ruffalo Strips Down in Order To Get You To Vote: Watch

Perhaps Mark Ruffalo isn’t fully aware of what an unbelievable stud he is. He appears alongside several A-listers in a video of them encouraging people to vote where each star is totally naked. The first words we hear out of his mouth in the clip are, “I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, ‘Ruffalo put your clothes on.'” No we weren’t mister, but I digress…

The 52-year-old, who just took home his second Primetime Emmy Award last month, stripped down to his birthday suit while talking about the importance of voting in the upcoming election. Others who dropped trou during the footage include Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and Ryan Bathe. Sacha Baren Cohen remained the only one fully clothed as he played his infamous Borat character.

They repeatedly stressed reading the mail-in voting instructions throughout the footage. Pennsylvania, for instance, is the only state that has explicitly ruled that ballots returned with only one envelope, or “naked ballots,” will be tossed out. And we don’t want that happening.

This group of talented individuals are far from the only ones who have gone the distance when it comes to getting people to vote. Others, like reality television superstar Kylie Jenner and This Is Us hunk Sterling K. Brown, have resorted to posting sexy pictures in order to grab attention from their fans on the matter.

Chris Evans also turned his leaked photo scandal into something much more serious when he flipped the situation in a tweet that read, “Now that I have your attention …. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”