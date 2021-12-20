Jennifer Coolidge Eyes The Role In Ryan Murphy’s Latest Netflix Series

The casting for Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project is just taking shape and viewers are already eagerly anticipating it. The Watcher (not officially announced at press time) is poised to star Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts in the Netflix limited series (according to Deadline). White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was just announced to have joined the project but her role is unknown so far. The Watcher comes directly from Ryan Murphy and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, who won the rights to The Watcher after a significant bidding war, and filming is currently underway at this time.

The Watcher is believed to follow Derek and Maria Broaddus (to be played by Watts and Cannavale) who move into their dream home on 657 Boulevard in Westfield, NJ only to be threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker, simply signed “The Watcher.” The series is inspired by the infamous “Watcher” house in the quiet New Jersey suburb. The Broaddus’ purchased the 1905 Dutch colonial revival in 2014 for nearly $1.4 million and were forced to eventually abandon their residence over chilling letters from “The Watcher,” who repeatedly claimed to have been “watching” the house for decades.

Recently, “queer icon” Coolidge met another performer who could be considered a “gay icon” of sorts; RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star and fan favorite Pandora Boxx. After seeing Coolidge at a Delta Sky Lounge, Boxx posted on Facebook that she was “trying not to fangirl” and fans instantly responded, encouraging her to approach Coolidge to express her adoration. Moments later, Boxx did just that, expressing on Facebook that “I could barely speak, I was so nervous”, but that Coolidge was “wonderfully sweet” and posted their kissable photos on Instagram.

