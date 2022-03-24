Jennifer Lopez Accepts The iHeart Icon Award In Fierce Fashion

“Icon…Legendary..Mesmerizing…Showstopping”…the four words that the always dynamic Billy Porter chose to kick off the iHeartRadio Music Award tribute to Jennifer Lopez could not have been more perfect, especially since he did it surrounded by a group of dancers voguing the house down around him! As she was awarded the Icon Award earlier this week, “Jenny From The Block” didn’t just pay homage to her humble and beloved Bronx beginnings, but also to the LGBTQ community that so adores her-and that feeling is most definitely, mutual.

As the strains of “If You Had My Love” kicked off, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 superstar Kerri Colby strutted down the runway in the authentic green (and equally iconic) Versace dress that J-Lo made famous on that red carpet all those years ago. One by one, drag superstars stomped the runway on the iHeart stage in high J-Lo couture. The queens themselves (Kerri Colby, April Carrion, Naysha Lopez,, Morgan McMichaels, Jorgeous, Kimora Blac, Alyssa Hunter, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Jessica Wild, Laganja Estranja, Melissa BeFierce of Dragula fame), and Sasha Colby) were each decked out in an authentic and glamorous couture Jennifer Lopez look from a particular era, giving each look and moment that extra tinge of realness. In addition to Colby’s Versace moment, April Carrion was show-stopping in an authentic J-Lo bodysuit, while Alyssa Hunter was a vision in the exact all-white Chanel look that Lopez wore to President Biden’s Inauguration (down to the jewelry and accessories)!

For the queens themselves, their evening with this newly minted “iHeart Icon” was their own true Cinderella moment and they both relished and appreciated it. Sasha Colby posted on her own Instagram that “Omg 😱 I’m so over the moon 🌙 gagging that my sisters and I got to open up for @jlo at the @iheartradio awards!!!! Showcasing all of her iconic looks!! Life is great” while Melissa BeFierce posted “Today was a dream come thru for me. I got to perform with my queen/idol the person I look up to and admire so much @jlo I love you so much. A huge thank you to @morganmcmichaels for bringing me along on the beautiful experience it was so much fun I got to share the stage with beautiful queens/sisters”

