Jeremiah Brent Officially Joins ‘Queer Eye’ for Season 9!

It’s official! Jeremiah Brent is joining ‘Queer Eye’ for its forthcoming Season 9 after interior designer Bobby Berk departed from the show.

Related: Bobby Berk Opens Up About Why He’s Leaving ‘Queer Eye’

Advertisement

Berk’s final season in ‘Queer Eye’ is the latest Season 8, which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Not to mention, Season 9 will reportedly begin its production in Las Vegas later this spring, as per Deadline.

Brent is a 39-year-old interior designer who founded Jeremiah Brent Design, as well as the lifestyle brand Atrio. A press release from Netflix also noted his “fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities” in transforming homes and commercial properties.

Prior to being confirmed to join ‘Queer Eye’, Brent addressed the speculations that he would be replacing Berk in the hit reality series.

“I’m open to anything. I love those boys. I’m friends with them, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what the show does and what it represents. It’s what matters most to me about design, so you never know. I’m open to anything that life presents,” he expressed in a recent interview with People.

Advertisement

Related: Bobby Berk Shares About Hearing Who Will Replace Him in ‘Queer Eye’

Moreover, a synopsis of ‘Queer Eye’ via Deadline reads:

“Queer Eye follows 5 fabulous gay professionals [also called Fab Five] —Antoni Porowski, Food and Wine Expert; Jonathan Van Ness, Grooming Expert; Tan France, Fashion Expert; Karamo Brown, Culture; and now Brent, Design—who travel the U.S. helping everyday people by giving them makeovers in their respective specialties.”

Aside from joining ‘Queer Eye’, Brent also recently released his first design book titled, The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story.

Sources: deadline.com, people.com