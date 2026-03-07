The Monday Night Magic of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

On Monday nights in Midtown Manhattan, Broadway is technically dark — but the show is still very much alive.

Just steps from the Theater District, inside Birdland Jazz Club on West 44th Street, the lights glow warmly, cocktails clink, and a microphone waits patiently at center stage. At exactly 9:30 p.m., host Jim Caruso strolls onto the stage with a grin and a signature sparkle.

“Welcome to Cast Party!”

For more than two decades, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has been one of New York City’s most beloved nightlife traditions — a weekly open mic and variety show that blends Broadway talent, cabaret flair, and joyful unpredictability. Since launching in 2003, the event has become a staple of the city’s entertainment scene, drawing performers and audiences from across the theater world.

Often described as the gold standard of open mic nights, Cast Party is where Broadway veterans, rising stars, and first-time performers share the same stage.

And anything can happen.

Caruso, the evening’s quick-witted master of ceremonies, keeps the room buzzing with humor and warmth. Part host, part cheerleader, he welcomes each performer with enthusiasm, helping even the most nervous singer feel at home in the spotlight.

The format is simple — but the results are magical.

Anyone brave enough can sign up to perform. One moment, a seasoned Broadway star might step forward with a powerful show tune. The next, an unknown singer from the audience might deliver a jaw-dropping performance. Comedy bits, jazz standards, heartfelt ballads, and spontaneous duets all unfold in real time.

Behind it all is the show’s extraordinary house band.

Musical director Billy Stritch leads the trio from the piano, joined by bassist Steve Doyle and drummer Daniel Glass. Together they form one of the tightest cabaret bands in New York — capable of accompanying almost any song on the spot.

Often performers simply whisper the title of a tune before stepping up to the microphone. Within seconds, the band is playing and the room is transformed.

Part of what makes Cast Party so special is its sense of community. Broadway performers frequently drop by on their night off, mingling with aspiring singers, cabaret regulars, and theater fans packed into Birdland’s intimate space.

The atmosphere feels less like a formal show and more like a glamorous late-night gathering where everyone shares a love of music and performance.

Over the years, the stage has hosted an extraordinary range of talent — from seasoned theater legends to young performers making their very first appearance.

But the biggest thrills often come from the surprises.

Sometimes someone unknown walks onstage and delivers a performance so powerful the room falls silent before erupting into applause. In that instant, the audience realizes they may have just witnessed the start of something special.

Caruso lives for those moments.

The longevity of Cast Party is remarkable in a city where nightlife trends change constantly. Yet more than twenty years after it began, the show continues to pack Birdland every Monday night with devoted regulars and curious first-timers.

Tickets typically range from about $35 to $65 depending on seating, but regulars insist the real value is the atmosphere — an intoxicating mix of old-school New York glamour, spontaneity, and pure entertainment.

Because at Cast Party, no two nights are ever the same.

A Broadway belter might bring down the house.



A surprise guest might wander in.



Or a newcomer might step up to the mic and steal the show.

And that’s why, more than twenty years later, Monday nights at Birdland remain one of New York City’s most joyful — and unpredictable — musical traditions.

Jim Caruso and Liza!

