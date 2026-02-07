Jim Verraros Rocks Grey Boxer Briefs, Is He Still a ‘Good Boy?’

Jim Verraros continues to prove that if the entertainment industry doesn’t work out, he can always fall back on monetizing his social media to capitalize on his skin skin skin. And his latest shirtless snap is quite literally a thirst trap, as it appears to be taken after a vigorous workout and is bound to get mouths watering around the world.

In the sexy shoot, the 42-year-old former reality TV star wears nothing but grey boxer briefs and sneakers. Which, let’s be honest, is more than some of us have worn to a first date. Also present in the photo are his abs, thighs and big hands. And you know what they say about big hands.

Many of you will recognize Jim Verraros for appearing on the very first season of American Idol back in 2002. Although he finished in 9th place, Jim signed with Koch Records – now known as eOne – and released several albums which helped spawn the Top 20 dance hit ‘You Turn It On.’ He’s also known for co-starring in the cult ‘Eating Out’ franchise.

After a number of years away from the limelight, Jim Verraros returned to music in 2023. So far, he’s released an EP titled ‘Explicit’ and two of the singles from the catalog boast placements on the club charts in The UK. One of the tracks from the album, ‘Good Boy,’ is getting some renewed attention thanks to its inclusion in the 2026 Queerties.

‘Good Boy’ is nominated for Best Music Video in the Queerties. Jim has some, dare I say it, stiff competition in the category. Kesha is obviously a queen and Khalid has won a Billboard Music Award, but Jim Verraros is no slouch either! If anything, he needs to turn up the thirst traps to lure in more votes.

Voting for the awards is open until February 17th, so that gives us just over a week to make sure Jim brings home the Big W. I wonder if public voting makes him nervous after being on Americal Idol. Like does he think Paula Abdul is going to pop out of a closet and start clap-crying if he doesn’t win? We can’t let her down (in this completely fake scenario I’ve made up in my head), so get to voting here.

What do you think of Jim Verraros’ new shirtless photo?

Will you be voting for him at the 2026 Queerties? Either way, make sure you follow him on Instagram here and watch as he continues his journey from a former gay icon to the next big thing in queer music.

See what all the fuss is about below.