JLo Slams Haters: “If You Had This Booty, You’d Be Naked, Too!”

Jennifer Lopez made one thing crystal clear at the launch of her new Las Vegas residency: she answers to no one—not the haters, not the critics, not even ageist commentators. The superstar, 56, kicked off Up All Night: Live in Las Vegas on Tuesday night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and let’s just say, she was absolutely unapologetic.

From the first note to the last confetti drop, J.Lo owned the stage and the room. But it wasn’t just her vocals or jaw-dropping choreography that had fans talking—it was the way she mercilessly clapped back at people who question her style, her body, and yes… her age.

Advertisement

“Some of the stuff people say about me is hilarious,” Lopez told the sold-out crowd of over 4,000 screaming fans. “And some of it… you just go, ‘Really?’” Cue the first round of laughter and applause.

Then came the imitation moment everyone’s talking about. Mimicking herself, J.Lo asked: “Why does she always smile with her mouth open? Why does she dress like that? Why doesn’t she dress her age?” The audience erupted as she threw her hands up in mock exasperation. Clearly, Lopez can take a joke… as long as it’s hers.

The real fireworks came when the topic of being “always naked” was brought up. Lopez leaned back, microphone in hand, as a fan yelled, “J.Lo, you be you! We love you!” With that signature grin and a cheeky shake of her famous derriere, she shouted: “And I said, if you had this booty, you’d be naked too!” Fans went absolutely wild, cheering and hollering like it was the concert of the century.

Advertisement

Lopez didn’t stop there. Between songs, she got candid about her personal life, making the crowd roar with laughter. She reflected on her first Vegas residency from 2016 to 2018. “That went by so fast, didn’t it?” she said. “For those who were there on opening night… back then I’d only been married twice.” She paused, laughed, and added, “Okay, maybe only once… felt like twice! I’m kidding!” The playful self-deprecation had fans clapping and laughing along with her.

The singer’s message was clear: she’s embracing growth, happiness, and self-love. “It’s over, and we just boom—move on. It’s all good. I’m learning, I’m growing. Right now, we’re in our happy era,” she told the crowd, reminding everyone why she’s a role model for women everywhere.

Of course, Lopez’s romantic history is well-known. She’s been married four times: Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014), and Ben Affleck (2022–2024). She shares 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Anthony. According to insiders, Lopez is single and thriving post-divorce. “It’s all about the kids and work right now,” a source told People. “She seems really happy and content.”

Advertisement

Musically, J.Lo delivered every single hit her fans could dream of—and then some. From “Waiting for Tonight” to “Jenny From the Block,” “Do It Well” and “On The Floor,” she had everyone singing along. She even wowed the crowd with covers like Lana Del Rey’s haunting “Young and Beautiful” and Barbra Streisand’s classic “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” proving that her vocal chops are just as impressive as her dance moves.

But beyond the songs, it was Lopez’s attitude that stole the night. Every smirk, every wink, every playful clap-back sent the message loud and clear: Jennifer Lopez is untouchable. She can laugh at the critics, flaunt her curves, and still command the spotlight like the superstar she is.

By the end of the night, one truth was undeniable: J.Lo isn’t just performing; she’s making a statement. She’s confident, sexy, and unapologetically herself—and if anyone has a problem with that? Well… she has the perfect answer.

JLo – Up All Night

Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at

His forthcoming novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order