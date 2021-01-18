Joe Biden Names Gay Man As State Dept. Spokesperson

Another gay man has been tapped to join the Joe Biden Administration.

This past weekend, Ned Price was named, along with several other politicians and government workers from across the country, to hold a senior position within the upcoming Administration, according to the Washington Blade. This comes just days after D.C. politician Jeff Marootian, was asked to take the position of Special Assistant to the president on Climate and Science Agency Personnel.

Price has been tapped to work as a spokesperson for the State Department. He will once again work in a senior communications role for the country’s executive branch.

Ned Price is an alum of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He then went on to work as a professor at Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service, contribute to NBC News, and serve in the Obama Administration as a CIA Analyst and spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council.

This adds another name to the growing list of openly gay men who have joined the Biden Administration. From LGBTQ liaison Reggie Greer, or former political opponent Pete Buttigieg, to the before-mentioned Jeff Marootian.

