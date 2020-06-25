HOT

Joe Gorga Gives Us That Construction Worker Fantasy With This Sexy Pic

Credit: Joe Gorga Instagram

Joe Gorga is arguably one of the hottest men to ever appear on any of the Real Housewives franchises. I mean, look at the photo above. If you disagree that’s on you but holy moly this man is FINE!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave us construction daddy realness in one of the newer pics posted to his Instagram this week.

Another day at the office 🧱⚒

“Another day at the office,” was the cheeky caption to the snap as Joe posed in just a pair of jeans and boots while his fantastic body glistened in the sun. Melissa Gorga we continue to be jealous of you on a daily basis.

He also uploaded a funny yet very sexy photo of him lounging outside with a cactus strategically placed by his nether region. What a “prick” indeed. 

