Joe Locke on a “More Grown-Up” ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

‘Heartstopper’ fans are looking forward to the show’s third season, and Joe Locke recently teased about what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

“It’s definitely a more grown-up season. We deal with more darker issues, Charlie’s mental health is a big focus. And it’s still Heartstopper, so there’s always the light at the end of the tunnel, which is a really great way of dealing with issues like that,” the 20-year-old Manx actor told Deadline.

According to Netflix, Season 3 will see Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Locke) relationship deepen, and they “will face their biggest emotional challenges yet.” Not to mention, there are still things left unsaid between our main couple, which Charlie can be seen practicing to say in the series’ date announcement video.

Meanwhile, series creator and writer Alice Oseman shared more about what to expect from the show’s highly anticipated third season, stating:

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3. While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up.”

“Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood,” Oseman further revealed.

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on October 3.

