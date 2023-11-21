Joe Posa On Keeping the Spirit, Memory, & Legacy of Joan Rivers Alive

Hollywood has not been the same since entertainment icon Joan Rivers passed away in 2014, but actor and celebrity impersonator Joe Posa is dedicated to ensuring her legacy lives on. To commemorate what would have been her 90th birthday, Posa is presenting his show, Joan Rivers (a)LIVE, at The Green Room 42 in New York on Saturday, November 25, as part of his national tour.

A portion of the proceeds for this special production will be donated to Rivers’ favorite charity, God’s Love We Deliver.

With a remarkable ability to recreate the late legend’s appearance, mannerisms, and signature frenetic energy, Posa pays homage to Rivers in a non-stop 75-minute tribute, all while capturing the essence of her edgy, witty, and politically incorrect humor. Posa, whose career is initially rooted in musical theater, has a history of sharing the stage with Rivers and even appeared alongside Tony Tripoli, her head comedy writer and co-executive producer of Fashion Police.

Beyond the stage, Posa extends his portrayal to the red carpet, embodying Rivers at various events and fundraisers, providing laughter when it is much needed.

Following the New York City performance, Posa will take Joan Rivers (a)LIVE to Key West, London, and other various locations, and he took some time to talk more about it with Instinct. Additionally, he also shares insights into his discovery of impersonating Rivers, recounts his first meeting with her, and discusses additional projects on the horizon.

Check out the full video interview below.

Joe Posa…

Follow Posa: Instagram | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Posa’s upcoming The Green Room 42 performance.