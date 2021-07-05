Joel Kim Booster & Bowen Yang To Make A Gay Rom-Com

Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang are joining together for a gay romantic comedy.

According to Variety, Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster will star in a gay rom-com film called Fire Island. The film will be directed by Spa Night’s Andrew Ahn and be a modern take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. That’s right, this is the Fire Island and Pride and Prejudice project that Joel Kim Booster has been working on since 2019. With that, Booster wrote the original feature script.

“This is my ‘Jurassic World,’” wrote Director Ahn on Twitter after the film was officially announced. “This is my ‘Eternals.’ A gay ‘Pride and Prejudice’ on Fire Island with [Joel Kim Booster] and Bowen Yang.”

“I am canonically vers and I’m making a movie,” wrote Booster on his own social media post. “We do exist.”

Specifically, Fire Island will center around two best friends (Yang and Booster) on a weeklong vacation at the famous gay party spot. The two will then experience a vast array of encounters with other Fire Island visitors and their elective friends.

This film project is backed by Searchlight and produced by Jax Media. John Hodges, Brooke Posche, and Tony Hernandez serve as producers under JAX. They are joined by Chan Pung and Richard Ruiz, who will oversee the project for Searchlight. As for distribution, Fire Island will release on Hulu in the U.S. For everywhere else around the globe, the movie will stream on Disney Plus’s Star brand.

Fire Island is set to start shooting this August. Then, a release date for the movie has yet to be announced. But, we’ll update you when a date is set.

