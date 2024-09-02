Joel Kim Booster Just Got Engaged Over the Weekend!

The actor, who recently starred in HBO’s Industry (click here for a little reminder—you’re welcome), got down on one knee and proposed to his boyfriend on a boat.

Over the weekend (September 1), Booster posted pictures of their engagement on his X account (formerly Twitter), captioning the post, “Vacation boyfriend —-> Vacation husband. Try to be normal about this.”

Last June, Booster came on to the Dinner’s On Me podcast to talk about the possibility of getting married to Sudsina, who is a principal creative producer for Riot Games (i.e. Valorant and League of Legends). Speaking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, he mentioned that he had brought up the idea of marriage to his mom but shared that she had been tiptoeing around the subject.

“I think she loves him and loves that I’m happy and I think like the Republican conservative in her is like–maybe that’s a step too far. It’s like, I don’t know if she would be at our wedding or not. And again, I don’t need her to and it doesn’t hurt me.”

The pair met through mutual friends during a weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Not expecting a long-term relationship to come out of their weekend hook-up, they initially claimed that they weren’t in it for the long-run…but life and love had other plans.

“We both had very much the vibe of like, ‘We know how these weekends work. You don’t have to continue to talk to me. You can find your next conquest. I’m not going to glom onto you. You’re not going to glom onto me.’ And he was very, again, like, you know, ‘This is not going to be a relationship.’ And I said, ‘That’s fine.’ Meanwhile, I’m talking about him on every podcast that I go on.”

On his Instagram page, Booster shared more pictures of the couple on their trip to South Korea…and more! He captioned the post:

“Big time Korea DUMP. Keep scrolling for a special surprise ✨ Very much in love. Very happy. No matter where I am, he’s my home.”

Scroll down below to check it out:

It looks like Booster proposed with a beautiful gold band!

All the best to this gorgeous couple—here’s to their amazing future together!

