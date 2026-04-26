Joey Lawrence Fierce At 50 + Ricky Martin’s Shorts + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Apr 26, 2026

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Updated Apr 26, 2026

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Lucas, Brian, Gustavo and more in this week's round-up of favorite Instagrams

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with buff birthday boy Joey Lawrence celebrating 50 trips around the sun:

Joey Lawrence looking buff at 50

Gustavo Naspolini enjoyed the California sky:

GustavoN

Ricky Martin showed off his shorts in the south of France:

RickyM

Vag Lorenzo had a good hair day:

Vag

Lucas Thomaz Mendes ran through the surf:

Lucas

Chris Bednarik cooled off with some watermelon:

ChrisB

Sterling Walker went for a hike in LA:

Sterling

Victor Chaves was the view:

Victor

Morgan Figge’s life lesson: “Biceps say fitness, belly says fun.”

Morgan

Oso Leon got ready for bed:

Oso

Dr. Gideon Johnson took in the sights of Croatia:

Gideon

Paulo César brought the beef to the beach:

Paulo

Karim Chase got his daily vitamin D:

Karim

Evan Lamicella worked out but kept his priorities in order:

Evan

Brian Bekers served up his version of the “Easter bunny:”

Bekers

Chef Ronnie Woo ate his way across New Zealand:

Ronnie

Persian Wolf made sure to put the lid down:

Persian

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