Joey Lawrence Fierce At 50 + Ricky Martin’s Shorts + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with buff birthday boy Joey Lawrence celebrating 50 trips around the sun:

Gustavo Naspolini enjoyed the California sky:

Ricky Martin showed off his shorts in the south of France:

Vag Lorenzo had a good hair day:

Lucas Thomaz Mendes ran through the surf:

Chris Bednarik cooled off with some watermelon:

Sterling Walker went for a hike in LA:

Victor Chaves was the view:

Morgan Figge’s life lesson: “Biceps say fitness, belly says fun.”

Oso Leon got ready for bed:

Dr. Gideon Johnson took in the sights of Croatia:

Paulo César brought the beef to the beach:

Karim Chase got his daily vitamin D:

Evan Lamicella worked out but kept his priorities in order:

Brian Bekers served up his version of the “Easter bunny:”

Chef Ronnie Woo ate his way across New Zealand:

Persian Wolf made sure to put the lid down: