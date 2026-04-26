Joey Lawrence Fierce At 50 + Ricky Martin’s Shorts + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with buff birthday boy Joey Lawrence celebrating 50 trips around the sun:
Gustavo Naspolini enjoyed the California sky:
Ricky Martin showed off his shorts in the south of France:
Vag Lorenzo had a good hair day:
Lucas Thomaz Mendes ran through the surf:
Chris Bednarik cooled off with some watermelon:
Sterling Walker went for a hike in LA:
Victor Chaves was the view:
Morgan Figge’s life lesson: “Biceps say fitness, belly says fun.”
Oso Leon got ready for bed:
Dr. Gideon Johnson took in the sights of Croatia:
Paulo César brought the beef to the beach:
Karim Chase got his daily vitamin D:
Evan Lamicella worked out but kept his priorities in order:
Brian Bekers served up his version of the “Easter bunny:”
Chef Ronnie Woo ate his way across New Zealand:
Persian Wolf made sure to put the lid down: