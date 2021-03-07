John Barrowman Endorses ‘It’s a Sin’ Actor For Iconic Role

After starring in the mini-series, It’s a Sin as Ritchie Tozer, Years and Years lead singer Olly Alexander may have another leading role in his future. Since early January, it has been rumored that Jodie Whitaker, who plays the Doctor in the British science-fiction series, Doctor Who, will be leaving the series at the end of the 13th season.

This rumor has everyone speculating who should be cast as the 14th incarnation of the time lord. One of the people making their choice known is Captain Jack Harkness himself, John Barrowman. In an appearance on the ITV talk show, Lorraine, Barrowman revealed his choice to be the next Doctor would be none other than Alexander.

Barrowman explained as host Lorraine Kelly brought up Alexander’s name as a possible candidate:

“Olly would be amazing. He’s a lovely actor and I think he would make a wonderful Doctor.”

Barrowman and Kelly are not the only ones who think that Alexander would be the perfect replacement for Whitaker. Former Doctor Who showrunner and It’s a Sin creator, Russell T. Davies also gave his endorsement for Alexander as the new Doctor during an interview with SFX Magazine.

In a recent interview on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Alexander responded when asked if he had been approached by the producers of Doctor Who:

“I mean if I was do you think I’d be able to tell you? It’s true I am very indiscreet, but my lips are sealed.”

If the rumors are true and Alexander does become the next Doctor, he would fulfill a long-running joke on Doctor Who where every time the Doctor regenerates, it is his or her hope to be ginger which Alexander is.

Sources: TVLine, Metro.co.uk, Express.co.uk, SFX Magazine, Daily Mail