John Boyega is Doing Big Things in a Tiny Speedo

I’d like to get my hands on that lightsaber.

John Boyega, age 32, set social media on fire this weekend when he shared some snaps from his latest photoshoot with Pirelli. An incredible Ghana grown photographer; Pirelli pulled out all the stops to make sure Boyega looked his best… not that it was a difficult task, by any means.

The London born actor looked handsome, beefy and smoldering in the photoshoot, which features him in the midst of some waves while wearing nothing but a black speedo. And the speedo looks to be housing a Millennium Falcon. Just saying!

Wooh! Now that’s a man!

Boyega co-starred in the latest Star Wars trilogy – The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. It established him as a capable performer and one of Hollywood’s most popular rising actors. His other noteworthy credits include Attack the Block, The Circle, Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Woman King.

Wherever the tide takes him (see what I did there?), I know that John is going to continue doing big things. And I think his gay fanbase will really start to appreciate his versatility, especially after catching wind of this photoshoot. Now, we just have to wait for the final proofs. I know they’ll be worth it…

Are you a fan of John Boyega? Comment and let me know!

Is this a movie? pic.twitter.com/FYo1Sn9xbd — Mardi Gras Mustard (@reggie001) August 14, 2024