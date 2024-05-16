John Coons & Jonah Wheeler Talk New Stage Show ‘Nocturnal Omissions’

The Green Room 42, New York City’s intimate concert venue located in the heart of the theater district at YOTEL Times Square, is proud to present the return of singer-actor John Coons and adult film star Jonah Wheeler with their new stage production, Nocturnal Omissions.

A queer thrill ride that is melodically erotic and joyously frivolous, audiences can expect an evening of unhinged mash-ups, X-rated original songs, fun looks, and much more. Coons is the primary writer and frontperson for the show, while Wheeler is the music arranger, director, and leader of the four-piece band.

Nocturnal Omissions is for all the creatures that do a bump in the night and comes fresh off their dark comedy, BLEAK! Songs for the Not-Quite-End of the World, which the pair toured over the past year in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, and Woodstock. In addition to performing together, Coons and Wheeler are also romantic partners who collaborate well by putting their glitter-drenched minds together and producing queer magic.

Coons describes the new show as “rediscovering how stupid (and horny) we can be now that I’m on antidepressants. If our previous show is black humor, this is blue humor.”

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with the duo and talk more about Nocturnal Omissions, which will play at The Green Room 42 on May 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. They also discuss how they met and their creative partnership, as well as their overall passion for entertaining.

Check out the full video interview below.

John Coons & Jonah Wheeler…

