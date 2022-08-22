John Corbett, to Star in HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’

John Corbett will be joining the cast of HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…,’ and the fans of ‘Sex and the City’ will be happy to know that his character, Aidan Shaw, will be reuniting with former beau Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker).

Corbett’s Aidan and Kim Cattrall’s Samantha are two ‘Sex and the City’ characters whom viewers wanted to appear in the first season, but to no avail. And this is after the 61-year-old actor teased the fans saying,

“I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”

Unfortunately back then, it was a mere joke, and Parker, who is also the show’s executive producer, thought it was amusing as well.

“It was fun. It was fun for him to say that. When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a free country first of all.’ And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun,” the 57-year-old actress stated.

Back to the present, Parker’s character Carrie is possibly ready to start dating again after mourning for the loss of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Corbett’s Aidan, on the other hand, is also married and a father of three children, and the show will most likely have to tell the story behind what happened to his wife Kathy after all those years prior to him and Carrie’s (Parker) reunion.

