John is First Artist To Have Top 10 Single In Six Different Decades

Words like legend and icon are thrown around pretty quickly these days, but in the case of Sir Elton John words like legend and icon seem to fit quite nicely. Global superstar, music legend, and gay icon Elton John is currently enjoying one of the best years of his six-decade, yes that’s right six-decade-long career.

Last month, John released The Lockdown Sessions, “a dazzlingly diverse collection of 16 tracks with 10 brand new unreleased tracks that celebrate togetherness and sees Elton collaborating with an unparalleled range of artists only he could draw together. The enduring influence of his musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived.” The sheer talent the Rocketman singer amassed to collaborate with on the album is impressive:

On October 15th, the Cold Heart (Pnua Remix) with current pop princess Dua Lipa hit #1 on the UK singles chart. With that song charting, Elton set a new record as the only solo artist in Official UK Chart history to score a Top 10 single in six different decades! And Cold Heart is his – wait for it – SIXTY-EIGHT, yes 68th, single in the top 100. He now holds the longest span of Hot 100’s Top 40 appearances.

Not stopping with just number one hits, Elton has just partnered with Walmart and Sam’s Club to launch an eyewear collection he created. The line celebrates self-expression and authenticity, giving fans access to high-quality products while also contributing to a greater purpose – the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Speaking about the collection, the Daniel singer said,

“Elton John Eyewear celebrates confidence, self-expression, and authenticity. The line is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always Look Yourself. It’s not just about glasses, it’s about changing the way people see themselves.”

Janey Whiteside, executive vice president, and chief customer officer, Walmart US, spoke about the collaborations saying,

“Our customers and members are going to love this collection. We’re thrilled to celebrate Elton John’s creativity and iconic style by launching a fun, on-trend eyewear collection that will help customers feel their best, all at an every day low price. On top of that, we’re proud to shine a light on the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and donate a portion of the sales to their important mission.”

We can’t wait to see what the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour performer has up his sleeve next!

