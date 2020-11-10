Johnny Depp Is Being Blackballed

After Battling With Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Gets A Huge Paycheck But Is Fired From Fantastic Beasts

While everyone is laser focused on the 2020 United States Presidential election, some of us are continuing to miss some bizarre Hollywood drama. The latest Hollywood court battle between legendary actor, Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife, Aquaman actress, Amber Heard. Depp has an admitted history with drug and alcohol abuse – which may have led to his reckless behavior while in his marriage. Heard has taken him to court for domestic abuse and she’s so far proven herself to have a winning case against him – despite his claims they are false. Now, it’s not just a Hollywood rumor or legal battle: Depp is losing jobs.

According to IGN, Depp has lost his lead role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise over Heard’s allegations. The series, written by J.K. Rowling, is a prequel to the iconic Harry Potter film and book series. As expected, Fantastic Beasts has a huge Potter-type following, the second film in the franchise racked up almost one billion globally at the box office. Depp, of course, is one of the series’ lead characters. However, due to his contract, Depp will get his eight-figure salary, even though he only has filmed one scene so far. With his departure, the character is set to be recast, but his leave is way too noticeable for this to not cause a fuss among his rabid fan base… who are already wishing ill upon Heard on social media.

This isn’t the first time that actors and creators have been in question recently. Another star, Ezra Miller, portrays a family member of eventual Potter hero, Albus Dumbledore. Miller, a member of the LGBTQ community, has been called to canceled after a video surfaced of him seemingly choking a woman in Iceland. And no one will be quick to forget Rowling’s fanbase has dubbed her transphobic over many essays she’s penned during the pandemic. There’s a lot of tomfoolery happening that may damage box office sales or overall acceptance of the highly awaited film.

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is still in production with a release date of summer 2022. However, with the recast and constant controversy over the people behind the scenes and in front of the camera… do you think the franchise will continue to be shelved entirely?

