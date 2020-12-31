POSE star Johnny Silbilly’s Logo Live (Logo’s twice-weekly digital talk show) is about to get some extra glitter. On “Ru Year’s Day” (Friday, January 1st), a special one hour episode of Logo Live will be following the East Coast season 13 premieres of both RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. The show will premiere on Instagram Live at 10pm ET and Johnny will spilling all the tea and dishing the dirt on the season premiere, along with some pretty stellar Drag Race squirel-friends.

As a loyal Drag Race fan, Sibilly is surely gagging at some of the glamorous guests that have already been confirmed for the show. Drag Race: All-Stars champion and this season’s host of VH1’s recap show The Pit Stop Trixie Mattel, as well as comedian and Las Culturistas host and Drag Race super-fan Matt Rogers.

During a recent chat with Instinct, Sibilly mentioned that regarding Logo Live’s casting vision, “the show is exclusively queer, we really want to give space to queer artists and creators and celebrities to shine.” Having artists like Mattel and Rogers joining him is a fantastic start in showcasing the amazing creatives that our community has.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIBbwKlAl-M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

‘Logo Live’ continues with new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm ET on LogoTV’s Instagram, concluding its 11-episode second season run on Thursday, January 14th.

