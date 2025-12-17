Johnson Wen made headlines again the moment Ariana Grande stepped onto the yellow carpet in a pastel-blue Cinderella gown—a look so dreamily queer-coded it could’ve been conjured by a drag fairy godmother—only for Wen, the internet’s infamous ‘Pyjama Man,‘ to leap over the fan barrier and wrap an arm around her. Grande was there with her Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, serving elegance and fantasy, when Wen transformed the scene into his own chaotic cameo.

Cynthia Erivo Saw It Coming Before Anyone Else

In the now-viral footage replayed millions of times, Cynthia Erivo clocks Pyjama Man almost instantly. One second she’s glowing in full Hollywood glamour, the next she’s giving the man a look so sharp it could have stopped him mid-air. Michelle Yeoh catches it too—because of course she does—and both women react before security even has time to flinch.

But Pyjama Man still manages a split-second moment of contact: his arm swings around Grande’s shoulder as he bounces up and down like he’s celebrating a touchdown instead of interrupting a film premiere. Grande stays composed, even serene, while Erivo stands ready, and security rushes in to pull Wen away.

The internet, naturally, becomes obsessed.

The Strange, Globetrotting Career of Johnson Wen

For many viewers, the question wasn’t “Who is that man?” but “Is this really happening again?” Because Wen—25 years old, unemployed, reportedly living in a backpacker hostel—has been pulling similar stunts across multiple continents, racking up an estimated $20,000 in fines along the way.

@iemwanderer Johnson Wen rushed onto the stage during #KatyPerry Lifetimes Tour concert in Sydney this year. And guess what, he did it again! He jumped a barricade at the premiere of #ArianaGrande in Singapore on 13th November 2025. He’s back at it again. #facebookreelsviral #viraltoday #viralreelsシ ♬ original sound – iEmWanderer

Earlier this year, Wen jumped onstage at a Katy Perry concert in Sydney. Speaking to 9 News Australia afterwards, he proudly admitted,

“I said, ‘let me get on stage with you,’ then she freaked out because she realised I wasn’t a performer.” His explanation only got more chaotic: “I was about to do like extra Fortnite moves but security got there too quick.”

But his antics go far beyond pop divas. Wen has crashed the Olympics in Paris, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and even the men’s Cricket World Cup final in India. “As soon as I got tackled I got in a lot of trouble,” he told reporters, adding that at the India event “there was way too many security.”

He was eventually banned from Olympic Park after invading The Weeknd’s stage—another notch in his growing list of “career highlights.”

The Ariana Grande Incident That Was Supposed to Be His ‘Last’

After the Katy Perry incident, Wen insisted it would be his final stunt. That vow didn’t last long. The Ariana Grande yellow carpet crash in Singapore proved irresistible to him, and once again he found himself arrested and pleading guilty to public nuisance.

It was supposed to be over. Instead, it became the moment that got him banned by a pop legend.

Lady Gaga Steps In — And the Ban Goes Global

Following the Singapore chaos, Gaga’s team made a move that fans found both hilarious and completely justified. A fan account, @ladygaganownet, posted a video showing a security guard holding a printed sheet with Wen’s photo—like a campy, real-life “Do Not Admit” flyer.

The caption read:

“Lady Gaga’s security team issued orders to prevent Johnson Wen from entering the venues due to his recent attack on Ariana Grande and his history of stage intrusion.”

It appears that Wen, who is sporting a new hairdo san blue highlights, may have gotten into the venue, but was quickly flagged by security.

Gaga, who is touring The MAYHEM Ball through April 2026, clearly isn’t taking chances. If Wen has been treating stadiums like his personal playground, Mother Monster is officially shutting that storyline down.

The Bigger Picture: Celebrity Safety in a Viral Era

While Wen attempts to frame his stunts as quirky or playful, the truth is more complicated. Celebrities—especially women and queer performers—already navigate heightened security risks at public events. A surprise “intrusion” may look comedic on social media, but in real time, it’s unpredictable and potentially dangerous.

And yet Wen has somehow become a meme, a talking point, even an accidental character in modern pop culture. But as Gaga made clear: the joke has limits, and safety comes first.

What Happens Next for Wen?

Will Johnson Wen finally retire his chaos? Will he trade barrier-jumping for a less expensive hobby? Or will another superstar soon join the unofficial “Wen blacklist”?

Only time will tell. But for now, one thing’s certain: Wen may chase the spotlight, but pop culture’s leading ladies—the Grandes, the Erivos, the Perrys, and the Gagas—are the ones writing the ending.

