JoJo Siwa Celebrates Beautiful Benchmark With Her GF

Good for JoJo Siwa!

YouTuber and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa just celebrated a loving benchmark in her relationship. On Instagram, Siwa posted yesterday that she has reached the six-month mark for her relationship with her girlfriend Kylie.

“Without a question… by far… the Best 6 months ever,” she wrote. “I’m so lucky to get to call this incredible human my girlfriend. Thank you for every day making me feel so special and SO loved. I will forever love you more than you know. Happy 6 months to you my love bug!”

But JoJo Siwa wasn’t the only one celebrating the 6 month anniversary. Kylie herself commented on the post saying, “I love you so so so much. Thank you for making these six months the best six months of my life!! Being with you makes me the happiest I’ve ever been. I can’t wait for six months to turn into six years.”

What a beautiful moment of love and celebration. And it not only marks six months’ worth of a relationship but also six months of JoJo Siwa being out. Siwa came out as LGBTQ in January of this year. She did so by posting suggestive TikTok videos that left fans speculating about Siwa’s sexual orientation. Siwa then confirmed those suspicions by posting a picture of herself on Twitter while wearing a shirt saying, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Siwa, however, later clarified that she has not decided on a label for herself yet.

Then in February, Siwa introduced the world to Kylie through another social media post. For the couple’s one-month anniversary, JoJo Siwa wrote a message to Instagram alongside a series of pictures of the two enjoying Disneyland.

She wrote, “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been. She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!