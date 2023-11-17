Jonathan Bailey Talks All About “The Gayest Show” ‘Fellow Travelers’

Jonathan Bailey recently talked about his new show ‘Fellow Travelers’, wherein he is starring alongside fellow out actor Matt Bomer.

In a new interview with Gay Times, the 35-year-old English actor said that:

“you can’t get more queer than Fellow Travelers. It’s the gayest show I could find.”

The limited series is his first major LGBTQ+ project, and he revealed the reason why he decided to take the role of Tim Laughlin.

“Someone asked me after Bridgerton, ‘What do you want to do next?’ and that is an amazing position to be in, having worked for so long to suddenly have real choice in what you do. I knew that I wanted to do a sweeping gay love story because I hadn’t seen it, especially one that’s detailed over eight hours,” he told the outlet.

Moreover, Bailey opened up about the impact of the show on other members of the LGBTQ+ community, sharing:

“People have messaged saying, ‘I’m closeted but watching this is helping me in a way that you might not understand.’ Someone else said it made them come out, and these are people in their 40s and 50s.”

“There’s these lost generations that Fellow Travelers is highlighting, people who are more scared than ever to feel invalidated if they were to finally come out and speak their truth. I’m mindful of the fact that there are people of every age who are striving to live authentically,” he further expressed.

The ‘Bridgerton’ star came out as gay to his family and friends in his early 20s, then publicly commented about it in 2018.

You can watch Bailey and Bomer’s passionate love affair in ‘Fellow Travelers’ on Paramount+ via the platform’s with Showtime plan.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, en.wikipedia.org