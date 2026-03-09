Theatre Hottie Jonathan Bailey Wins Big For ‘Richard II’

It’s official: Jonathan Bailey is having a moment even during his break. Actually, scratch that — he’s been having a moment for a while now.

The actor recently won Best Performer in a Play at the 2026 WhatsOnStage Awards for his performance in Richard II, and his acceptance speech quickly caught the attention of theatre fans online.

Bailey’s win celebrated his work in the production, which ran for 103 performances and drew audiences from around the world. The actor thanked his castmates and the creative team, calling the awards “a beacon of the theatre community.”

But it was his comments about live performance that really resonated.

A Timely Celebration of Theatre

Bailey’s acceptance message may have been recorded earlier — some fans online speculated it could date back to appearances around New York Fashion Week — but the message landed at an interesting moment in pop culture.

In the speech, Bailey emphasized the importance of theatre and other live art forms.

“It’s about all the people who have come to see theatre,” he said while reflecting on the run of Richard II. He described performing in front of audiences night after night as a reminder of “how extraordinary live theatre is,” noting that people traveled from across the world to see the show.

Bailey also shared his belief that the “currency and value of live performance is just going to skyrocket.”

His comments arrived shortly after actor Timothée Chalamet faced criticism online for remarks in which he said he didn’t want to work in ballet or opera. While Bailey did not reference Chalamet directly, the contrast between the two moments quickly became a talking point among theatre fans.

Ok I did not hear this. This sucks pic.twitter.com/O2ZW26zHrb — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) March 5, 2026

Ballet Roots and a Love of the Stage

The Wicked actor also revealed something many fans may not know: his connection to ballet.

“I started in ballet, so every single version of live performance is what it’s all about,” he said.

He encouraged audiences to continue supporting theatres and live storytelling.

“We’re all going to support our local theatres… and go and see these live stories because that is what we humans do best.”

For Bailey, theatre isn’t just about performance — it’s also about community and opportunity. He noted that the growth of live productions creates more jobs and opens space for more stories to be told.

“It’s an amazing time to be in the community,” he added.

What’s Next for Bailey?

Bailey’s stage work isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The actor is set to appear alongside Ariana Grande in a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George at the Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

But before that curtain rises, Bailey is also focusing on something closer to home: his advocacy work through The Shameless Fund.

In an industry often defined by premieres and press tours, Bailey has chosen to use his platform to support LGBTQ causes and community initiatives.

And judging by the standing ovations, the awards, and the fans cheering him on, the theatre world seems more than happy to keep applauding.