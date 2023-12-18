Jonathan Bailey’s Grandmother Shares Her Sentiments on His Sexy Scenes

Jonathan Bailey recently made an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, where he talked about how his 93-year-old grandmother reacted to his famous portrayals in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ and his recent LGBTQ+ series ‘Fellow Travelers’.

First off, she shared her sentiments on the hit show ‘Bridgerton’, which is a historical fiction-romance set in the Regency era.

“She says, ‘You know, it’s not quite like how they used to make them,’” Bailey shared.

We then move on to how his grandma reacted to ‘Fellow Travelers’, where the actor has done a fair share of gay steamy scenes with co-star and on-screen love interest Matt Bomer. His grandmother did not hold back with the witty comment, which Bailey revealed:

“She just said, ‘I didn’t know he had it in him.’”

Moreover, ‘Fellow Travelers’ showrunner Ron Nyswaner opened up about the sex scenes in the series during a September 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating:

“What sets these sex scenes apart is that they are moving the story forward. The way they’re moving the story forward is by the transference of power that happens between [the characters].”

‘Fellow Travelers’ is available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

