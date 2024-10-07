Jonathan Bennett is Sexier than Ever at 43!

Jonathan Bennett has been booked and busy, juggling hosting gigs and acting roles—and let’s be real, nothing says sexy quite like that hustle!

Jonathan is a holiday staple to the Hallmark channel. He just finished hosting the network’s spooky offering Halloween Wars and is now sleighing (yes, pun intended) his way onto a new Hallmark Christmas show called Finding Mr. Christmas!

The 43-year-old recently spoke with People magazine during their People + Hallmark countdown to the ‘Sexiest Man Alive‘ event. During the countdown, Bennett was asked what his definition of ‘sexy’ was, and he had this to say:

“When you get to the point of your life where you just know who you are, that’s sexy.”

He explained that being ‘sexy‘ means not having to try so hard to prove yourself:

“I think sexy is just like when you get to that age — I know this is so dumb — but when you get to the age where your friends are like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to dinner and then go out and do this thing tomorrow. Do you want to go?’ And you’re just like, ‘No, I don’t. I’m tired. I want to stay home and that sounds like a horrible idea.'”

The TV host and Mean Girls actor, Jonathan Bennett, is celebrated for his wit, humor, and undeniable good looks. He became an icon in the gay community through his work both on and off-screen. A major highlight of his contributions was starring in, co-writing, and co-producing Hallmark’s first LGBTQ-lead movie, The Holiday Sitter, where he shared the screen with George Krissa.

October is going to be a great month for Bennett with a trilogy and his reality competition lined up on the Hallmark channel. The star is set to appear alongside Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt in The Groomsmen movie trilogy with The Groomsmen: First look premiering on October 17, The Groomsmen: Second Chances on October 24, and The Groomsmen: The Last Dance on October 31. You can also watch Jonathan host Finding Mr. Christmas, which premieres on October 31st.

Busy is sexy, and Jonathan is just booked and sizzling!

Source: People Magazine