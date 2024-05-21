Jonathan Groff Opens Up About Being Single & His Romantic Life

Jonathan Groff recently opened up about his dating life, revealing that he’s ready to mingle after being single for years now…

In a recent interview with Out, the 39-year-old American actor and singer shared:

“I’ve been single now for a couple of years. I’m feeling … ready and open for anything.”

“If that’s continuing with that, if that’s a relationship, I’m cool with that,” he added.

As for his past relationships, Groff was romantically linked to actor Gavin Creel in 2009. He then dated actor Zachary Quinto from 2010 to 2013. From 2018 to 2020, he was in a relationship with New Zealand choreographer Corey Baker.

Moreover, the Broadway star publicly came out as gay in 2009 when asked by a reporter from Broadway.com during the National Equality March. In an October 2023 interview with Condé Nast Traveler, Groff recalled his coming out story, which involved seeing Michelangelo’s David statue in person.

“I started crying and wondered, ‘What is it about this naked man that makes me so emotional?,’” he shared.

The ‘Hamilton’ actor further revealed,

“I decided to come out to my brother. Only my roommate knew I was gay, because he was also my secret boyfriend.”

