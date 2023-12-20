Josh Cavallo Speaks Up Regarding Horrible Homophobic Comments Online

Josh Cavallo recently revealed the horrible homophobic verbal abuse and death threats that he has been receiving online.

The 24-year-old Australian soccer player came out as gay two years ago, and the homophobes and haters are still making it their mission to spread hate on social media. *rolls eyes* As a result, the Adelaide United player decided to speak about the matter via an Instagram post on December 18.

First off, Cavallo shared a photo of him on the field, and began his caption with a trigger warning about what his post is about.

“I apologize in advanced for the next slide ahead. Please read with caution and contact any life line or support network if you may feel triggered in any way,” he started.

The next photo then shows some screenshots of horrendous comments against him, which you can see here:

On his caption, Cavallo explained why he chooses to share his life online, and how he hopes to empower other members of the LGBTQ+ community by doing so.

“I share my life via this social media platform to help individuals grow around the world. To feel empowered in their own skin. To be comfortable with the person they wish to be. I’m hand on heart so proud of how much my football club and the LGBTQIA+ community have grown in the world of football but we have to remember there is still a huge amount of work left,” he expressed.

The athlete then concluded his caption with a message to all social media platforms, writing:

“We are in 2023 and this behavior can be more harmful than you think. Two years on from my coming out journey and I go through my everyday life being reminded how people wish me dead. To all you social media platforms, all I have to say to you is do better.”

Sadly enough, Cavallo is not the only well-known queer personality who has been receiving verbal abuse and death threats online. In fact, ‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood put his haters on blast on Instagram because of the slut-shaming comments.

Another one who spoke about this similar issue is Brazilian telenovela star Amaury Lorenzo who has received death threats after his gay kissing scene with ‘Terra e Paixão’ co-star Diego Martins was aired.

