Joshua Bassett Announces New EP

Joshua Bassett is getting ready to release new music. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new EP project titled Sad Songs in a Hotel Room.

“THE ALBUM…isn’t done yet,” he wrote in the announcement tweet. “BUT Sad Songs in a Hotel Room the EP is coming september 23rd!”

“Sad Songs In A Hotel Room comes from a transient period of my life, when I was constantly moving from hotel to Airbnb to a friend’s place, while also juggling some intense personal growth and change,” Bassett said in a statement, according to JustJared. “Each of the songs in this EP tell a different part of the story from that time; each with a different perspective. In some ways, these songs feel like a bridge from one chapter of my life to the next, and I felt an urgency to put them out as I finish my debut album.”

THE ALBUM…isn’t done yet…BUT Sad Songs In A Hotel Room the EP is coming september 23rd ! pre-order and pre-save now ! https://t.co/XGywnCUL3u pic.twitter.com/esLyI7oBv9 — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) September 6, 2022

With the announcement, the 21-year-old shared the album art for the upcoming project. The art shows Bassett holding a guitar and sitting atop a messy bed in front of yellowing floral wallpaper. The second photo then shows what looks like a gold motel key. On its keychain, we see the name of Bassett’s August single “Smoke Slow” in white lettering. By that are five or six unfilled spots, most likely to signify the number of songs on the EP.

The album will follow Bassett’s 2021 self-titled EP as well as the trio for songs, Crisis/Secret/Set Me Free, that he released later that year

Again, the EP drops later this month, but you can pre-order it now.

Source: JustJared, Billboard,