Joy Behar Misgenders Caitlyn Jenner

While Grieving Caitlyn Jenner Running For California Governor, Behar Slips On Gender Pronouns

After the Kardashians announced they were quitting their reality television series, many of us immediately knew we’d still never be able to forget them. The family has managed to keep audiences engaged on screen and off, with fans and mindless browsers alike wondering who will be the next to court Kim Kardashian after her third divorce. Surely, we’re due for a show dating her new love life, right? Well, in the meantime while contracts are still being typed up, Kim’s former step-parent and transgender-parent to Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, has media on edge after proclaiming she is going to be running for California Governor as a Republican candidate. The shock factor hasn’t worn off and now our favorite daytime talk show hosts are buzzing about the news. However, as GLAAD has noted, misgendering a transgender person may lead to violence against transgender persons. The View co-host Joy Behar needs to remember this important memo.

On Friday episodes of The View, comedian Behar plays moderator as Whoopi Goldberg typically takes the day off. Leading the conversation, a disgruntled Behar spoke of Jenner’s political run. Co-host Sunny Hostin boldly doesn’t believe Jenner’s charge is a good idea. Friday co-host Ana Navarro stated Jenner may change the mind of some LGBTQ+-phobic Republicans if she runs a solid policy amid her campaign. While Meghan McCain pointed out that California is currently trying to repair the damage done from the ongoing pandemic and homeless issue within the city of Los Angeles; yet thinks Jenner may have a solid campaign since she is running as a Republican and is backed by some heavyweights from the Trump Administration. It’s as cringe as it gets as Behar declared:

“He’s [Jenner’s] got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that? I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign—or her campaign, rather. I think that he should—she, rather—should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California.”

Behar, being a devote Liberal, was not keen on Jenner running in general, but especially backed by some of Donald Trump’s former advisers. In her rambling of wanting to denounce Jenner, Behar unfortunately slipped and referred to Jenner as ‘he’ and ‘his’ multiple times as she ranted. She slips just before Hostin is about to speak – and you can see from the look on Hostin’s face she recognized Behar’s flub immediately and stepped over her co-host’s mistake by stating how Jenner is unprepared for politics. While Hostin speaks, we can witness Behar being spoken to in an earpiece, likely that she misgendered Jenner and was going to have to make a statement. After a commercial break, Behar passively apologized for her pronoun usage and almost appears as if she didn’t want to apologize at all. She told:

“So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

Behar’s apology was necessary and one wouldn’t think she had any intention on harming anyone, but that doesn’t bode well across the board. Some social media users were quick to blast her:

Joy Behar misgendered Caitlyn Jenner at least four times on the View this morning. Caitlyn transitioned over six years ago. I don't know why Joy misgendered her but it's an important reminder that we don't misgender people even if we don't like their politics. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2021

Joy Behar just called Caitlyn Jenner HE three times. I’m not supporting Caitlyn, but I do support trans rights….. Joy owes the trans community a REAL and not smart-ass apology!@TheView — Rural Independent 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈❤️ (@gay_seniors) April 23, 2021

I hate that Joy Behar has put me in a position to defend Caitlyn fucking Jenner but listen, intent doesn't negate impact. It doesn't matter what her intentions were when the result was repeated misgendering. https://t.co/AINfaFY8Z7 — Alex Brown 🐀 (@QueenOfRats) April 23, 2021

Earlier in today’s episode, Behar also ruffled some feathers when she claimed an emotional plea from a Georgia mother who wants her children to go back to school without mask mandates for young children as the woman just ‘bitching’. Her co-hosts did not take that comment well and Behar apologized for her comment about the mother – making her saying sorry twice in one episode.

Check out Behar’s mistake, and perhaps forced apology, in the clip below:

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: GLAAD

Image via YouTube | Caitlyn Jenner Running For California Governor | The View