A Glittering, Heartfelt Triumph that Proves Judy Garland is Magic

The 14th annual Night of a Thousand Judys wasn’t simply a concert—it was a celebration of community, artistry, and the enduring power of Judy Garland’s legacy. Returning to Joe’s Pub for another sold-out Pride season triumph, the beloved benefit for the Ali Forney Center delivered an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, emotion, and spectacular performances.

Hosted and written by the incomparable Justin Elizabeth Sayre, the evening unfolded like a joyous love letter to Garland, blending sharp humor, heartfelt storytelling, and show-stopping musical numbers into one seamless celebration.

Among the night’s many highlights, Jay Armstrong Johnson brought the house down with a thrilling rendition of “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart.” Brimming with charm, charisma, and old-school showmanship, Johnson captured the exuberance of Garland’s signature anthem while making it entirely his own. It was the kind of performance that instantly electrified the room.

Alysha Umphress delivered one of the evening’s most emotional moments with a breathtaking performance of “As Long As He Needs Me.” Her rich, expressive vocals filled Joe’s Pub with heartbreaking vulnerability, earning one of the night’s loudest and longest ovations.

The comedy highlight belonged to Claybourne Elder, whose delightfully playful performance of “The Trolley Song” became an instant audience favorite. Elder transformed the classic into a laugh-out-loud showstopper when he unexpectedly enlisted a guest from the audience to join him, creating one of the evening’s most spontaneous and hilarious moments. The crowd roared with laughter and rewarded him with thunderous applause.

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Nathan Lee Graham reminded everyone why he remains one of the most captivating performers working today with a sophisticated and deeply romantic interpretation of “You’re Nearer.” Effortlessly elegant and vocally sublime, Graham transformed the song into a masterclass in style and storytelling.

One of the evening’s most moving moments came when legendary playwright, performer, and drag icon Charles Busch accepted the 2026 Judy Icon Award, honoring his immeasurable contributions to theater and queer culture. Busch then took the stage for a deeply affecting rendition of “If Love Were All,” bringing warmth, wit, and emotional depth to every lyric. It was a performance worthy of the honor and a reminder of why Busch remains one of the most treasured figures in American theater.

Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2026 Good Judy Award to Broadway producer and marketing executive Steven Tartick. Widely admired throughout the industry for both his generosity and unwavering support of the LGBTQ+ community, Tartick received a heartfelt ovation from the audience. Handsome, gracious, and beloved by colleagues across Broadway, Tartick exemplifies the spirit of a true “Good Judy”—someone who consistently lifts others up while helping create opportunities for queer artists and audiences alike.

Night of a Thousand Judys wins

Throughout the evening, Sayre’s brilliant writing and hosting tied everything together beautifully, while director Peter James Cook, choreographer Jason Wise, and music director Drew Wutke ensured every moment sparkled. The result was a show that felt both meticulously crafted and delightfully spontaneous.

Yet the most unforgettable moment arrived at the very end.

As the evening drew to a close, the entire cast returned to the stage and invited the audience to join them in a singalong of “Over the Rainbow.” Voices from every corner of Joe’s Pub rose together in harmony, creating a powerful reminder of Judy Garland’s enduring impact and the sense of belonging her music continues to inspire.

For a few magical minutes, performers and audience became one community united by song, memory, and hope.

It was the perfect ending to a remarkable evening—an uplifting, emotional finale that left more than a few eyes misty and hearts full.

Night of a Thousand Judys once again proved why it remains one of New York’s most cherished Pride traditions: dazzling entertainment with a purpose, honoring a legend while helping build a brighter future for LGBTQ+ youth. By the final note of “Over the Rainbow,” there was no question that Judy’s spirit was alive and well—and shining brighter than ever.

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His novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order. The book follows four ambitious entertainment insiders who land coveted jobs on a struggling D-list cable morning show built entirely around celebrity gossip. Hired to expose the secrets of the famous, they soon discover the real story is inside the studio — because each of them is hiding something explosive. In a world where “today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news,” the biggest scandal may be their own.