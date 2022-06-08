Julia Garner Beat Out A Legion Of Starlets To Play Madonna

Julia Garner looks to be going from the the multi-layered worlds of Inventing Anna and Ozark to portray the woman that helped define reinvention for a generation. Variety reports that Julia Garner is poised to accept the role of Madonna herself, finally answering the question as to who would be portraying the lead role in the Material Girl’s upcoming biopic. When both Madonna and Guy Oseary both followed Garner on Instagram late in September 2020, fans already started buzzing about Garner stepping into Madonna’s always in fashion shoes.

While this is not the first starlet inhabiting the role of Madonna recently (Evan Rachel Wood portraying an 80’s Madonna is a sight to behold), Garner officially claiming the role (which Variety reports she is most likely to do) proves that Garner has the chops to beat out some other Hollywood heavyweight starlets to nab the plum role. The Hollywood Reporter reported in March that everyone from Florence Pugh and Emma Laird were in possible contention, with pop princesses Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira even up for the role. The process included marathon choreography sessions with Madonna’ choreographer, and during callbacks, reading and choreography sessions with Madonna herself. Said one person with inside knowledge of the process “you have to be able to do everything”.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in February, a caller asked if Garner was being conserved for the role. Andy Cohen looked at Garner and said “I see it…I am looking at the album cover of the first album”. Garner slyly and almost silently didn’t respond, finally saying quietly “you know as much as I do”. The film (with a filming date to be determined) is reported to follow Madonna’s earliest years, culminating with her ultra-splashy and landmark Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990.

Follow Madonna on Instagram

Follow Julia Garner on Instagram