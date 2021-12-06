Jussie Smollett’s Trial Now Involves Bathhouses

Smollett Testified That He Frequented A Chicago Bathhouse With One Of His Alleged Attackers

The Jussie Smollett potential hoax story and trial is longer than Pinocchio’s nose at this point. There has been so many twists and turns that you can’t imagine this story existing in any regular Joe’s life, but instead someone in Hollywood who is refusing to back down. While the entertainment industry as been relatively quiet on the case, the city of Chicago appears to be determined to seek justice. By now, you know the story – and you likely have an opinion of your own. Was Smollett actually attacked in a violent homophobic and racist hate crime during a Polar Vortex in Chicago at two in the morning – or did he set up the attack for media attention and a raise in public notoriety? Well, all signs are pointing to the latter.

Now, Smollett and his defense team are trying to turn the tables on his alleged co-conspirators and attackers, Abimbola & Olabingo Osundairo, by claiming the brothers performed the attack themselves and were trying to use the attack to blackmail Jussie for a million dollars. Why? Well, Jussie admitted that he and Abimbola frequented a Chicago bathhouse (most likely Boystown’s Steamworks) where they exchanged in sexual behavior and drug use, more specifically cocaine, which Smollett purchased from Abimbola. Abimbola did admit to visiting the bathhouse with Smollett, but claimed nothing happened between the two of them.

According to further information obtained by The Daily Mail, during Smollett’s testimony yesterday, he claims he hired the Osundairo brothers to be his personal trainers and nutritionists as openly gay Empire creator, Lee Daniels, was putting intense pressure on him as a gay, African American man to be the best he could be as there were so many eyes on him. The first step: Lose thirty pounds. This immense pressure from his boss had led him to substance abuse to deal with the pain. Smollett also tells that he connected with Abimbola in an attempt to gain illegal Nigerian steroids for his body image issues. Smollett then went on to tell about his life as a working child-actor, comparing himself to a working child rather than child superstars like Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, and a turmoil with his father, both of which are unrelated to the case at hand.

Smollett’s trial continues and a verdict is aimed to be reached this week. Legal experts believe Smollett will be found guilty, yet will face probation and community service in favor of jailtime. We’ll keep you updated on this highly anticipated result.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: Daily Mail