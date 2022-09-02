Justice Smith Joins Horror Film With Musical Twist

A new Justice Smith project? We’re listening….

Openly gay actor Justice Smith has signed on for a new A24 horror film called I Saw The TV Glow. And, he’s not the only star attached to the film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie will star Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The logline is that two teenage outcasts, played by Smith and Lundy-Paine, bond over their love of a scary tv show. But reality and fiction blur together when the show gets mysteriously cancelled.

In addition to being produced by A24, the film is under the support of Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree company. Plus, it looks like the movie will have some sort of musical aspect to it, as indie rock artist Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail), musician-director Fred Durst, Haley Dahl’s Slopy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), and King Woman are also attached to the film.

The film’s additional cast include Daniell Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall), Helena Howard (The Wilds), Amber Benson (Buffy The Vampire Slayer), Conner O’Malley (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Emma Portner (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) , and Danny Tamberelli (All That).

This is exciting news for Justice Smith fans. We wondered last year what was next for the actor after his HBO Max show Genera+ion was cancelled. And it seems he’s been busy. Not only did he appear in a bisexual role in June video game The Quarry, but he starred in Jurassic World: Dominion. Despite lackluster critical reviews, the movie grossed $984 million worldwide. Plus, Smith is set to appear in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis.

We look forward to seeing him get more work in the future. Until then, we’ll wait for I Saw The TV Glow.

