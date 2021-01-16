HOT

Keep Warm With Adrian Grenier Skinny Dipping (NSFW)

Sam Cushing Tries to Defend His Mexico Trip & Gets Destroyed

Goal! 2021 Begins With A Delicious Full-Frontal Photo 

Gay Trump supporter says he fears for his life after taking part in Capitol invasion

Gay Trumper: 'I Fear For My Life' After Attending Capitol Invasion

Jwan Yosef Shows Major VPL + More Of This Week’s Hot Instagram Posts

jwan2.jpg
Credit: Ricky Martin Instagram

Ricky Martin’s gorgeous husband Jwan Yosef leads our Instahotties recap this week. Enjoy! 

Daniel rocked a sushi shirt while working out.

Rafael Perez chilled in the DR. 

Jose Ramirez made us jealous of his bed.

Shaun T popped his booty. 

Jwan Yosef showed major VPL. 

Danilo Ruiz stole all the focus at the beach. 

Gina Franco put his salt and pepper beard on display. 

Eddy Grim left little to the imagination. 

Hayden served up a winter wonderland. 

Dennis Boeer cracked a cute smile for the camera. 

What do you think?