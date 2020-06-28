Ricky Martin’s Husband Jwan Yosef Takes The Sexiest Photo of Him

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are no doubt one of the sexiest gay couples in the world. They are also two of the hottest celebrity daddies out there. “Facts are facts”, as Drag Race alum Monique Heart famously said.

They’ve also done a fantastic job at playing photographer for one another in many of the sexy Instagram snaps posted on their individual social media accounts.

Take for instance this deliciously yummy snap Jwan took of Ricky on Saturday, June 27. The Grammy winning singer goes shirtless in nothing but a pair of low-riding jeans while striking one very sultry pose for the camera.

This was then followed up with a pic of them passionately kissing while wearing their timely face mask accessories. “Happy PANDEMIC PRIDE everywhere,” Jwan captioned the steamy pic.

They gave fans a reason to ogle over them that much more in May when the married duo made out in a video that could’ve easily been confused for something in a softcore gay porn film.

Thanks for the memories fellas.